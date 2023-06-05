EJI providing health services to people getting out of jail, prison

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative is now providing health services to people getting out of jail or prison.

The new clinic is located at 421 St. Luke’s Drive in the medical district off Taylor Road.

It will provide free health screenings and services to people released from jail or prison and services to other vulnerable populations in the state.

Dr. Margaret Hayden and Dr. Sanjay Kishore are the first two full-time primary care physicians at EJI Health. Both are graduates of Harvard Medical School and completed their residencies at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“It’s clear that we could improve public safety, reduce crime and lower the recidivism rate if we focused more on health care for people in jails and prisons and those who are released,” EJI Director Bryan Stevenson said.

In addition to the Montgomery clinic, EJI also has a mobile health unit to take services on the road. It is schedule to make its first trip on Wednesday to Opelika.

For more information about the clinic or to schedule an appointment, call EJI Health at (334) 239-9740 or email ejihealth@eji.org.