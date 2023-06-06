What the Tech? App of the Day: Pocket

by WAKA 8

By JAMIE TUCKER Consumer Technology Reporter

There aren’t many apps I cannot live without. Pocket is one of those apps and it’s had a place on my smartphone home screen for as long as I can remember.

Pocket is a web clipper for smartphones and computers. It’ll save articles, videos, photos and things you want to buy in one place where you can go back to later when you have time to consume the content.

When you see something you want to look at later in a browser, such as this fascinating story on airport chargers, tap share and select Pocket. That’s it. Pocket works with YouTube videos as well, just tap “share”, then “more” and choose Pocket. When you have time later, open the Pocket app to find everything you’ve clipped.

When you read the article you can simply tap to archive or delete. You can also add tags. I’ve added tags to organize articles and videos for “recipes”, “story ideas”, “guitar lessons” and “tech news”.

Pocket works cross-platform. If you’re at work and see something on your desktop computer you can use the Pocket Clipper extension on Chrome and Firefox browsers.

This makes it easy to save something to your Pocket by just tapping the icon which will appear next to the web address window. Wherever you see content, on another phone, a tablet, or a computer, all of your Pocket saves can be found in one place.

Pocket also has recommended content based on things you’ve saved and things you’re interested in.

Pocket is free with some ads. To remove those and for a few more features, a premium subscription is $45 a year. But the free version is plenty for most people.

It’s an app I use every day and great for busy people.