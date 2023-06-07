Auburn names John Fox as the Head Diving Coach

Auburn Swim & Dive

by Lindsey Bonner

Auburn University has named John Fox as the new Head Diving Coach. Fox has coached both at the club level and the international level before being hired at Auburn. Most recently Fox served as the head coach and CFO at Moss Farms Diving Club in Moultrie, Georgia.

“Beginning as a junior diver, moving to the collegiate ranks, continuing several years as a club coach, and traveling as a coach for USA Diving, I am now both honored and excited to join the Auburn Swim and Dive Community,” explains Fox.

In just the last decade, Fox has helped 30 divers go on to compete at the Division I level. Fox has also coached 11 Junior National Medalists, 5 Junior International medalists, a Boy’s USD Junior National Team Championship, 2 YMCA National Championships, 7 Junior National Champions, and an Olympic Trials Finalist.

-Information from Auburn University