Auburn’s Ike Irish named a Freshman All-American

Auburn Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Ike Irish spent his freshman season with the Tigers as their designated hitter and made a name for himself in the position, and as a result, Irish has been named a 2023 Collegiate Baseball All-American.

This isn’t the first accolade that the freshman standout has received as he was previously named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and the Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team.

During the 2023 season, Irish finished first on the team in hits with 86, doubles with 24, and batting average where he owned a .361. Irish finished second on the team in RBIs with 50 and total bases with 130. The Designated Hitter also finished third in one category which was runs where he tallied 48.

Irish now becomes the 20th player in program history to receive Freshman All-American honors.

-Information from Auburn University