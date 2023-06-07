CAMPAIGN 2024: North Dakota Gov. Dough Burgum enters Republican race for president

by WAKA 8

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum touted his small-town roots and business experience as he announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The former software entrepreneur adds his name to a long list of contenders hoping to dent former President Donald Trump’s early lead.

Burgum kicked off his campaign Wednesday in Fargo, near the tiny town where he grew up. Burgum said big cities can use more ideas and values from small towns.

He’s known to few outside North Dakota, and faces enormous odds. He isn’t even the most notable candidate to announce a presidential campaign Wednesday as both former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also jumped into the race.

