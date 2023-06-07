Canadian-based Premier Tech opens $33 million technology hub in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Premier Tech has opened its $33 million technology hub in East Montgomery.

The company’s new facility is on Industrial Park Boulevard, which is creating 55 jobs for a total of 133 production and office workers.

Originally founded in Montgomery in 1957, the vonGAL Corporation was acquired in 2012 by Premier Tech, which is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

According to Premier Tech, the new 167,000 square-foot facility will become Premier Tech’s new solution hub for its clients allowing for on-site visits and faster deliveries.

The company says the configuration of this new facility could bring further investments that would help double the workforce by 2028.

Premier Tech has sales of more than $1 billion, with 5,200 employees in 28 countries.

Premier Tech focuses on increasing crop yields, gardens and automating the handling and packaging operations of many manufacturing facilities, treating and recycling water, digital transformation and offering bio-ingredients for humans and animals.