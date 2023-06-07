Tallassee man faces child sex charge in Millbrook

by WAKA 8

Millbrook police say a Tallassee man has been arrested on a child sex charge.

Police say 37-year-old Tony Aldridge is being held in the Elmore County Jail on a $20,000 bond on the charge of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

On May 24, police detectives say they started an investigation in response to a parent’s complaint that an acquaintance had engaged in inappropriate activity with her minor child. Upon completing their preliminary investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

Police say on Tuesday, June 6, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office was able to make contact with the suspect in their jurisdiction, at the request of Millbrook detectives. Macon County officials detained and held Aldridge until he could be extradited to Elmore County.