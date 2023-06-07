Troy announces 2023 volleyball schedule

Troy Volleyball

by Lindsey Bonner

The Troy Trojans announce their 2023 volleyball schedule which includes six teams from last year’s NCAA Tournament.

“It’s extremely competitive and really going to challenge us in the first four weeks of the season, but we feel like this is what our team needs to compete at the highest level in the Sun Belt and be prepared to compete for the Sun Belt championship in November,” says Head Coach Josh Lauer.

The Trojans will host Jacksonville State on August 15th for an exhibition match.

Troy will then open the season on the road in Louisville, Kentucky at the Cardinal Classic where they will face Louisville, Wright State, and Washington State. They will then head to Columbia, South Carolina for the Carolina Classic where they will face Miami and South Carolina. Then, to wrap up their long road stent to start the season, the Trojans will compete at the Holiday Inn- University Plaza Invitational in Bowling Green, Kentucky where they will have Western Kentucky, University of Charleston, and Arkansas.

The Trojans will open up the home portion of their schedule against Alabama (September 14th) and Grambling State (September 15th) before beginning conference play.

During conference play, Troy will have Southern Miss (September 29th & 30th), Arkansas State (October 13th & 14th), Texas State (November 3rd & 4th), and Georgia Southern (November 10th & 11th) at home.

The road portion of their conference schedule consists of Louisiana (September 21st & 22nd), Marshall (October 6th & 7th), University of Louisiana-Monroe (October 20th & 21st), and South Alabama (October 26th & 27th.)

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held November 16th through the 19th at the Foley Events Center in Foley, Alabama.

-Information from Troy University