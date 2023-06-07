Troy’s William Sullivan named a Collegiate Sports Communicators All-American

Troy Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Junior First baseman of the Troy Trojans, William Sullivan, has been named to the Collegiate Sports Communicators Academic All-American Third Team.

Sullivan recently earned his bachelor’s degree from Troy in exercise science and graduated with a 3.73 GPA.

During the 2023 season, Sullivan owned a .310 batting average and totaled 71 hits and 53 runs.

Sullivan is now the 20th student-athlete at Troy to be named an Academic All-American.

-Information from Troy University