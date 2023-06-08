Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed reacts to U.S. Supreme Court ruling

by WAKA 8

One of the key figures in Democratic Party politics is Joe Reed, the chairman of the Alabama Democratic Conference.

He says he’s happy at the prospect that the state might get a second Democratic member of the U.S. House once the districts get redrawn.

Thursday, The Supreme Court issued a 5-4 ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case from Alabama. Justices say Alabama must have two districts with a large Black population, not just one. That’s because Black voters make up 27% of the state.

“As James Brown use to say, “I feel good.” I feel good because the Supreme Court could see things that the Alabama state legislature could not see, and that was we aught to have two majority Black districts in congressional representation,” Reed said.

Joe Reed is the father of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, who has issued his own statement. Mayor Reed says he applauds the work of the Alabama heroes who are plaintiffs in this case, including his father.