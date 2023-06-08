Auburn Tennis Alumni Tim Puetz becomes a French Open Mixed Doubles Champion

Auburn Tennis

by Lindsey Bonner

On Thursday morning at the French Open in Roland Garros in Paris, an Auburn Tennis alum became a French Open Champion. Tim Puetz and his partner Miyu Kato won the Mixed Doubles Championship at the 2023 French Open.

The pair battled from behind 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 to defeat opponents Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus.

“With Mikey serving after, it would have been very tough to come back from that. We just hung in there, believed in ourselves and did really well. We played a really good super-tiebreak in the end. I think I speak for both of us that we are really, really happy to be called Grand Slam champion,” says Puetz.

While this is the first Grand Slam title for Puetz, it is not for Auburn University. Before Puetz, two other Auburn Alums have become Grand Slam Champions. In 2019 and 2020, Andreas Mies was a part of the French Open Men’s Doubles Championship duo. Stephen Huss, another Auburn Grand Slam Champion, won the Wimbledon Men’s Doubles Championship in 2005.

-Information from Auburn University