i-TEAM: 2015 unsolved road rage murder of Jamie Lightsey

by Jerome Jones

Jamie Lightsey was 34 year old when she was shot and killed in a South Montgomery neighborhood as she was desperately trying to get away from an angry driver who was following her.

According to investigators on the evening on April 1, 2015 Jamie was on her way to visit a friend when she stopped at a South Montgomery Liquor store.

While at the store she was involved in a minor fender-bender with another driver.

Reports say the driver of the car became very angry and demanded Jamie give him everything she had.

When she refused the driver became violent and engaged Jamie Lightsey in a high-speed chase.

Montgomery Police say during the chase the driver of the other vehicle shot Jamie as she was driving.

Police would find her dead in the vehicle on Argyle Street near Woodley road.

I-TEAM investigative reporter Jerome Jones spoke with Lightsey’s sister, who is still working to find her killer.

“Everyday (I) live in fear, because you don’t know who killed her so you don’t know if the person at a red light could be the person who killed her. You live in sadness and fear everyday of your life.” said Brandy Lane.

The City of Montgomery, the State of Alabama, and Central Alabama Crimestoppers have combined to offer a $15,ooo reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Call 215-stop to submit an anonymous tip to investigators.