90% of Alabama’s Peach Crop Damaged by Late Freeze

by Teresa Lawson

Clanton Alabama is known for producing some of the best peaches in the south but with temperatures too warm in the winter months last year and lowering in the low to mid 20s during the early spring this year the state has lost nearly 90% of its peach crop.

Matthew Price Director of the Chilton Research and Extension Center says many factors contributed to the loss of crop including a lack of pollination, seed health and the temperatures.

Experts also say that there will be peaches this year but just not as many as we are accustomed to seeing in the summer months, which could force the price of peaches to increase at supermarkets.