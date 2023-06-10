8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Beware of scam claiming to raise money for injured firefighters

by WAKA 8

8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says to be aware of a scam involving someone claiming to be raising money for the five firefighters who were recently injured in a fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says the department has recently learned of a solicitation involving people posing as Montgomery Fire/Rescue officers, or falsely claiming to represent the department or department group affiliates. He says they are claiming to be collection agents on behalf of the injured firefighters who were hurt in a house fire on May 14th.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue, its group affiliates and officers have absolutely no involvement with these fraudulent practices and do not make such solicitations, Cooper said.

“We ask that everyone be aware of this scam, and if any type of solicitations from anyone posing as Montgomery Fire/Rescue, its group affiliates or company officers that appears suspicious, please contact us immediately,” he said.

Donations on behalf of the injured firefighters are made to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Project initiative through the Central Alabama Community Foundation.

Cooper says to contribute, make checks payable to CACF and indicate Montgomery AL Fire/Rescue on the reference line or contact Eleanor Lucas, CACF Donor Services Manager at (334) 264-6223.