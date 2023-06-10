Alabama to get nearly $249 million to fight opioids

by WAKA 8

Alabama will get nearly a quarter-billion dollars to fight opioids in a settlement with Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says the money is contained in the final approval of $17.3 billion in opioid agreements with drug makers Teva and Allergan and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.

Alabama will receive $248,948,247.

Marshall says the defendants have committed to the deal and will start releasing funds to a national administrator later this summer. Money is expected to start flowing to state and local governments by the end of 2023.

“The opioid crisis is a blight on our society and has had costly effects on our communities,” Marshall said. “My office will never stop holding those responsible companies accountable for the irreparable harm to our state.”

He says the settlements will also require Teva’s opioid business to provide stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse. Additionally, he says Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years.

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions, according to Marshall.