Montgomery County observes National Fishing Day with free fishing

by WAKA 8

Montgomery County officials observed National Fishing day with free fishing at Elton Dean Park.

Saturday, the park was open for families to cast their line, hoping to catch a big fish.

This was the second annual event at the park, with around 150 people showing up — parents, children and other adults.

Participants had to bring their own tackle and bait. The waters were stocked with bass, bluegill and catfish.

“They said they really enjoyed this event. A lot of them have caught fish. A lot of the kids are learning the skills, and we had a lot of our youth who have never caught a fish before, and they’ve caught a few bluegills, and they really enjoyed it, and they want to know if we are going to continue this event,” Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director James Williams said.

“I caught a little fish, and it was so fun that I even picked it up,” KJ Chambers said about his first time to fish.

There are plans for other county events to be held at the park to offer folks more opportunities to fish.