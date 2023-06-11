ASU Men’s 4×100 Relay finishes the 2023 season in historic fashion

ASU Track & Field

by Lindsey Bonner

The ASU Men’s 4×100 Relay Team brought home the fifth place trophy from the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship with a time of 38.79. The fifth place finish was also good enough to earn them All-American honors as well.

The members of the 4×100 Relay Team are; Victor Smith, Matthew Clarke, Justus Trainer, Jamarion Stubbs, and alternate Kendrick Winfield.

This is the first relay team at ASU who has advanced to the finals. In addition, this 4×100 Relay Team also ranked 16th as the fastest time in collegiate history with a time of 39.52 at the NCAA Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida.

-Information from Alabama State University