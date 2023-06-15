Alabama State Pitcher earns an invite to USA Collegiate National Team Invite

Alabama State Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama State pitcher Omar Melendez is invited to the USA Collegiate National Team Training Camp. This makes him the first hornet to earn an invite to the prestigious camp.

“Omar continues to do big things for our program,” Alabama State University Baseball Coach Jose Vazquez said.

In addition to his invite to USA Collegiate National Team Training Camp, Melendez has also earned second-team All-American from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, SWAC Pitcher of the Year, and first-team All-SWAC. Melendez was also invited to compete in the HBCU All-Star Game and the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic.

This season at Alabama State, Melendez recorded a perfect 12-0 record and also lead the SWAC in wins. Melendez has recently been named a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

The USA Collegiate Baseball Training Camp consists of 56 of the top non-draft eligible college players for a Stars vs. Stripes four-game intrasquad series. The series will take place in Cary, North Carolina June 25th-28th. After the series, USA Baseball will name their official 26-man roster that will compete against Chinese Taipei and Japan in a friendship series.