First-ever MGM Runway 5K held at Montgomery Regional Airport

by WAKA 8

Runners got the chance to hit the pavement and see aircraft at the first-ever MGM Runway 5K.

Saturday morning, about 500 people got the chance to compete at the Montgomery Regional Airport. They ran or walked on a closed course on the MGM airfield with roughly four miles of runway.

Competitors got to run beside aircraft and get a close-up view of landings and takeoffs.

Organizers say the uniqueness of this event allows runners to experience the airport grounds, amazing views of the MGM terminal and participate in a 5K race like no other, all while raising money for the River Region United Way.

“We saw that several airports are doing this — Philadelphia, Tampa, Miami and Charlotte, and we thought, ‘Hey, why not Montgomery?'” Montgomery Regional Airport board member Conwell Hooper said.

“Montgomery and the River region are full of people that love to be active, and we have looked for ways to engage with the community as a whole, and one way was to join with the runners and those that want to be active and the walkers to come out and participate today for a good cause — supporting the United Way,” Board Chairman Tammy Knight Fleming said.