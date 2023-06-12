Active Summer Pattern This Week

by Riley Blackwell

A strong line of showers and storms are currently pushing through the area as of 2:30 AM and producing a LOT of lightning! Fortunately, these storms will not be hanging around all day and sunshine will be making a return this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some clouds and potentially a shower will linger tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will feature more of the same with showers and storms expected in the afternoon hours as the cold front pushing through will stall to the south and fuel the chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The stalled front will linger for most of the week, giving us elevated rain chances until near the weekend. Temperatures will stay fairly mild in the mid 80s until Friday when 90s will likely make a return.