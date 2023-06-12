Alabama hires Rob Vaughn as Head Baseball Coach

Alabama Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

After the firing of former head coach Brad Bohannon, the University has now named a new head coach. Athletic Director Greg Byrne announced that Rob Vaughn would be the 33rd Head Baseball Coach at the University of Alabama.

Before being named the head coach at Alabama, Vaughn spent six seasons coaching at the University of Maryland.

“I talked to a number of people throughout this process and was so impressed with Rob from the start. He is one of the young, bright talents in college baseball and has done an excellent job leading Maryland’s program. The success on the field speaks for itself, but even more impactful were the conversations with those who have played for Rob. We look forward to welcoming Rob, his wife Kayleigh, and children, Wyatt and Beau to Tuscaloosa,” says Bryne.

While at Maryland, Vaughn led the Terrapins to much success. At the conclusion of both the 2022 and 2023 season, Vaughn had the Terrapins sitting at the top of the Big Ten standings, he was also named Big Ten Coach of the Year during both of those seasons. During the 2023 season, Vaughn also lead Maryland to a Big Ten Tournament Title.

“The culture, the people and the program speak for themselves. Watching the team from afar, I could tell just how special it is, and I cannot wait to get started and help get this group get back to Omaha. The fact that Coach Jackson will be here by my side makes me even more excited because he’s done such an incredible job and will be a big part of what we do going forward,” says Vaughn.

Before coaching at Maryland, Vaughn was a volunteer assistant coach at his Alma Mater, Kansas State.

During the 2023 season, Jason Jackson was named the Interim Head Coach of the Crimson Tide. Jackson will remain on staff serving as an associate head coach and in his original role as pitching coach.

“He was incredible at managing a tough situation and ultimately leading this team somewhere it had not been in quite some time. He has great relationships with our team, the department, our fans and beyond, and we are thrilled to keep JJ here in Tuscaloosa and elevate him to associate head coach,” says Bryne.

“My family and I are very happy here in Tuscaloosa. I love this university and I love coaching these players and am excited about the opportunity to continue to be able to do that. Rob has done an amazing job at Maryland and I know he will be a great fit here as well. I’m thankful for the opportunity and look forward to working together. I also want to thank Greg Byrne and the administration for the support of both my family and me and of our program. I know we are all ready to hit the ground running,” says Jackson.

-Information from the University of Alabama