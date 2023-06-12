Fouts named 2023 Honda Sports Award Recipient for softball

Alabama Softball

by Lindsey Bonner

Montana Fouts becomes the first player out of the Alabama Softball Program to be awarded the Honda Sports Award from the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards.

The Honda Sports Award has been presented by the CWSA for the last 47 years. Twelve awards are given out across twelve different NCAA-sanctioned sports each year. From there, the field is narrowed down and one player is chosen to receive the “Player of the Year” Honda Cup.

“I want to thank the committee who chose me to represent the sport of softball and express how grateful I am to be chosen. I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without my amazing support system. I want to thank Coach Murphy and the rest of our coaching and support staff for allowing me to live out my dream and creating this family for me the past five years that will have a piece of my heart forever. I would like to thank my family for all of the sacrifices they have made along the way to allow me to play the sport I love while being my rock. To my teammates who have my back on and off the field and made me fall in love with softball all over again, they are the real rockstars. I am so grateful for this platform softball has given me and I am honored to represent my home, The University of Alabama. Giving God all of the glory, Roll Tide,” says Fouts.

The “Player of the Year” and recipient of the Honda Cup will be announced on June 26th at 4:30 CT on CBS Sports Network.