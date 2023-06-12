Montgomery City, County leaders hold public hearings on broadband

by WAKA 8

As part of the Montgomery Thrive program, the Montgomery County Commission and the City of Montgomery are conducting a broadband study.

Monday, they held public hearings with the goal of developing strategies to bring high-speed broadband service to all local residents and businesses.

The study includes:

– A 24-question survey mailed out to residents and businesses in the county

– A mapping project to gather information on building facilities

– A survey of income levels to ensure that funding is available for low- and moderate-income residents

The surveys will continue through July 24.