Montgomery City, County leaders hold public hearings on broadband
As part of the Montgomery Thrive program, the Montgomery County Commission and the City of Montgomery are conducting a broadband study.
Monday, they held public hearings with the goal of developing strategies to bring high-speed broadband service to all local residents and businesses.
The study includes:
– A 24-question survey mailed out to residents and businesses in the county
– A mapping project to gather information on building facilities
– A survey of income levels to ensure that funding is available for low- and moderate-income residents
The surveys will continue through July 24.