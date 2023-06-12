Selma-Dallas Co. Public Library kicks off Summer Fun 2023

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma-Dallas County Public Library kicks off its annual summer program. It features eight weeks of fun summer activities — for school children of all ages.

Summer Fun 2023 includes art shows — magic shows — an acting work shop — and kids will even get to build robots.

“Our programming is designed to accommodate kids in three different age groups. The little kids. The middle age kids. And even the teenagers,” said Director Becky Nichols.

“They’ve got opportunities to come here and join our reading program and compete actually for prizes at the end of the summer.”

Nichols says the goal of the program — is to get kids excited about reading and learning.

“And of course one of the ways to do that is for them to have a good time,” she said.

“So, the library’s filled with all kind of activities, things for them to do.”

This year — the program also includes events in the afternoon — as well as in the morning.

“In the morning of course we call it our big event. We want lots of kids in. But in the afternoon we’re focusing on smaller groups. Arts and crafts, special skills from the community. We’ve got a cooking class. I’ve got a baking class.”

The summer program is also designed to help reduce student learning loss — over summer break.

More information and a schedule of activities is available at selmalibrary.org.