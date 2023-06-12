Syphilis Numbers on the Rise in Montgomery

by Teresa Lawson

Post pandemic syphilis numbers have risen to near record breaking heights in Montgomery. The Alabama Department of Public Health is bringing awareness to this crisis and encouraging sexually active individuals to help stop the spread.

From 2021 to 2022 the Alabama Department of Public Health has seen an increase of 119% of syphilis patients in Montgomery County. The largest percentage of increase is among the LGBTQIA community, drug users and those who have multiple sex partners. Syphilis is known as the great imitator as it can show up as a simple body rash but could be an early sign of secondary syphilis which makes getting tested so important.

If you are at risk the Alabama Department of Public Health suggests that you test quarterly for STD’s and STI’s.

Free testing is available at every health department across the state and if you are positive, free treatment is also available.