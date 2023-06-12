UPDATE: More than $26,500 raised for injured Montgomery firefighters

by WAKA 8

A fundraiser to help five Montgomery firefighters who were injured in a house fire last month was a huge success.

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department held a Boston Butt fundraiser. Firefighter Brent Manley told WAKA 8 they raised more than $26,500 after selling 310 Boston Butts at $45 eacj.

Capt. Donald Crenshaw, Jr. as well as firefighters Deandre Hartman, David Watson III, James Christian, Jr. and Adarius Wesley were all hurt battling a fire on May 14 on Gilmer Avenue. The fire killed a six-year-old child and a bedridden man.

The money that was raised will be split evenly between the firefighters. One of them is still in the hospital. WAKA 8 has learned that Hartman is improving, but he remains in the UAB Burn Center in Birmingham.