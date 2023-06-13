Attorney General: Court ruling means VictoryLand cannot offer electronic bingo

by WAKA 8

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says a circuit court decision means that VictoryLand is banned from offering electronic bingo.

In a statement late this afternoon, he says in the case of State of Alabama v. Epic Tech Inc., et al, the court agreed with him that VictoryLand was operating illegal gambling devices for play in Macon County.

The Circuit Court granted the State of Alabama’s request to permanently enjoin and prohibit the casinos from offering so-called “electronic bingo” machines at VictoryLand, he said.

The order also prohibits the Macon County Sheriff from issuing bingo licenses, receiving funds and permitting the illegal slot machines to operate in Macon County, according to Marshall.

“Electronic bingo machines are a blatant violation of state law, and the Alabama Supreme Court has reaffirmed this time and time again,” Marshall said in a statement. “Similar to the facilities in Morgan, Houston and Lowndes Counties, the Macon County facilities are permanently prohibited from using electronic bingo machines moving forward.”

Marshall says this court action is a continuation of his efforts to enforce state gambling laws and are part of an ongoing investigation that began in 2017. As recently as April, his office executed search warrants and received temporary restraining orders against 14 illegal gambling facilities in Jefferson County – four of which he says he had previously taken legal action against in 2019.

Marshall says the resolution of this case in Macon County leaves only one case pending in Greene County from five that were simultaneously filed in October 2017. In each of the resolved cases, Marshall says he has been able to shut down illegal gambling operations as illegal nuisances under Alabama law.

In September, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled against VictoryLand and other facilities.

WAKA 8 will be contacting VictoryLand and Macon County officials to get their reaction.