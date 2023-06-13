Hyundai Boulevard blocked after crash involving train

Alabama State Troopers say the intersection of Hyundai Boulevard and U.S. Highway 331 is blocked in all directions after a crash involving a train.

The accident happened at around 6:29AM near the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Plant. Our traffic reporter Jerry Howell says it involves a car, with at least one injury being reported.

ALDOT has crews on the scene diverting traffic as state troopers investigate what happened.

