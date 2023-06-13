WATCH: University of Alabama introduces Rob Vaughn as new baseball coach

by WAKA 8

WAKA 8 was in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday as the University of Alabama introduced Rob Vaughn as its next head baseball coach.

Athletic Director Greg Byrne announced Vaughn’s hiring as the 33rd head baseball coach in Crimson Tide history.

Before being named the head coach at Alabama, Vaughn spent six seasons coaching at the University of Maryland.

While at Maryland, Vaughn led the Terrapins to much success. At the conclusion of both the 2022 and 2023 season, Vaughn had the Terrapins sitting at the top of the Big Ten standings, he was also named Big Ten Coach of the Year during both of those seasons. During the 2023 season, Vaughn also lead Maryland to a Big Ten Tournament Title.

Before coaching at Maryland, Vaughn was a volunteer assistant coach at his Alma Mater, Kansas State.

During the 2023 season, Jason Jackson was named the Interim Head Coach of the Crimson Tide after the firing of head coach Brad Bohannon. Jackson will remain on staff, serving as an associate head coach and in his original role as pitching coach.