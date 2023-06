by WAKA 8

A major retailer has closed its doors in the River Region.

According to a sign on the door, the Books-A-Million in Prattville has permanently closed.

The books retailer, located at the intersection of U.S. 82 and Cobbs Ford Road, served as an anchor for the Prattville Town Center since the late 2000s.

WAKA has reached out to Books-A-Million to find out the reason for the closure. We will be sure to pass it along.