Former President Trump to speak at ALGOP dinner in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at an Alabama Republican Party dinner this summer.

The ALGOP says Trump will speak at its Summer Dinner on Friday, August 4, as part of the its summer meeting.

“The Alabama Republican Party is delighted to have President Trump be a part of our Summer Meeting, and join us as the keynote speaker for our annual Summer Dinner. President Trump is a political figure that has defined American politics over the last 8 years, and we are looking forward to hosting him in person August 4th. This is an excellent opportunity for the state of Alabama to see and interact with the GOP front-runner for president,” ALGOP Chairman John Wahl said in a statement.

The dinner will take place at the Renaissance Hotel. The evening will kick-off with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Trump was last in Alabama for a rally in Cullman in 2021. The ALGOP says that was the largest political event in state history with more than 50,000 attendees.

