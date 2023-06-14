Troy’s Shane Lewis picks up All-Region honors

Troy Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Shane Lewis, Troy’s sophomore outfielder has earned the All-Southeast Region First-Team honor from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

In his freshman year at Troy, Lewis was able to set the program record for home runs at 27. That record had been set in 1999 when Jorge Soto hit 26 home runs in a single season.

After the 2023 season, Lewis also ranks second in the programs for RBIs where he totals 77. Lewis finished up the 2023 season with 45 walks, which ranks seventh in program history.

Lewis was also on the Collegiate Baseball All-American Team, as well as earning Sun Belt Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

-Information from Troy University