Yondr Pouches coming to Montgomery Public Schools

by WAKA 8

Yondr Pouches are coming to Montgomery Public Schools.

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted Tuesday to implement the cell phone pouches for students in grades 6-12.

The Yondr Pouch is a secured bag that is used to store mobile devices during an event.

Students will be required to lock their phones during school hours, so they can focus more in class.

MPS officials say the pouch will be implemented at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Elmore County’s Stanhope Elmore High School started using the Yondr Pouch in August 2022.