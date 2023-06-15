Fire destroys former school in Tuskegee

by WAKA 8

A fire has destroyed a historic school in Tuskegee.

According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the fire happened at the old St. Joseph’s School.

He says this morning’s fire has been put out, according to the fire chief.

A cause of the fire hasn’t been announced. Heavy storms with intense lightning had been moving through the area in waves overnight.

According to the Archdiocese of Mobile, the Roman Catholic school operated from 1944 until 2020.