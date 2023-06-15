Harriott II riverboat has to be rescued before running aground

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says it had to rescue the city’s Harriott II riverboat before it ran aground.

A dive team had to be sent to Swift Creek Park to retrieve the boat because it had experienced engine trouble on one side of the boat.

MFR says it used one boat to power the port side of the vessel while the boat’s working engine powered the starboard side.

MFR and the Harriott II’s crew made it back to the docks without any damage to the riverboat.

WAKA 8 is seeking more information about what happened.