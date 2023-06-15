I-Team Investigation: 2014 unsolved murder of Charlie “Jay” McCord

by Jerome Jones

Charlie “Jay” McCord was shot and killed inside of the barbershop he owned and operated on October 14, 2014.

The shop located at 1551 Mt. Meigs Rd. in Montgomery was named “Mr. Barber Man.”

Police say the shooting happened at about 12 noon. People reported hearing muffled gunshots, but a suspect was never identified.

Then in 2015 investigators released the above photo of an unknown man walking toward the barbershop.

The man in the photo was listed a suspect, and has never been identified.

In 2022, investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle that they believe is a major piece of evidence in solving the crime.

Police say the person driving that vehicle made contact with McCord in the barber shop just before his death.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest.

Any tipster can remain anonymous. Call 215-stop or download the crime stoppers p3-tips app to submit an anonymous tip.

“Investigators know someone knows about this crime, and for some reason they are just not coming forward. We need that information to solve this cold case,” says Tony Garret, Executive Director of Central Alabama Crimestoppers.