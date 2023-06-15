Troy’s Zach Fruit invited to the 2023 MLB Combine

Troy Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

After one season with the Trojans, right-handed pitcher Zach Fruit has been invited to the 2023 MLB Combine. The 2023 Combine will take place June 19th-24th at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Before coming to Troy, Fruit played at Eastern Michigan.

This season at Troy, Fruit’s fastball topped out at 97 miles per hour. Fruit also began the season in the starting rotation for the Trojans, until he was moved to the bullpen. Fruit thrived in the reliever role, in his fourteen appearances as a reliever he recorded five saves for Troy. During the 2022 season, Fruit also averaged 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Since the start of the MLB Combine, Troy has only had one other player be invited that was Logan Cerny in 2021 who was drafted by the Phillies.