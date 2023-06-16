Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission pauses process to grant business licenses

by WAKA 8

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has decided to pause all proceedings related to the offering of medical cannabis business licenses.

It says the pause was issued because the commission discovered potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data. It is now seeking an independent review of all scoring data.

“The Commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score data” explained AMCC Director, John McMillan. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”

The pause impacts the following procedural requirements:

Applicants who were awarded a license on June 12, 2023, are not required to pay the license fee by June 26, 2023.

Applicants who were denied award of license on June 12, 2023, are not required to submit a request for investigative hearing by June 26, 2023.

Licenses that were awarded on June 12, 2023, will not issue on July 10, 2023.

Once the pause is lifted, the commission will reconsider the award of licenses and provide a timeline for the payment of license fees, request for investigative hearings and issuance of licenses.

— Information from Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission