Dallas Co. EMA unveils new Mobile Command Center trailer

by George McDonald

First responders in the Selma-Dallas County area have a new tool to improve communication and efficiency during an emergency situations.

EMA Director Toya Stiles Crusoe — unveiled the county’s new Mobile Command Center — Friday morning.

The command trailer generates it’s own electricity. It has it’s own air and heat. Room for eight separate work stations — plus it’s own restroom.

“We will purchase chairs. Law enforcement, fire department, myself, we can bring in our own laptops.”

Crusoe says the new command center — means the county is now better equipped — to handle any kind of emergency — no matter where it is in the county.

“This command trailer could be used at crime scenes. If there’s a major disaster we can set it up in the area where people are affected,” Crusoe said.

The Alabama Department of Homeland Security provided a $77,000 dollar grant to the county to purchase the new mobile command center.