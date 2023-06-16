Man killed in head-on crash in Bullock County

by WAKA 8

A head-on crash between a car and a tractor-trailer truck has left a man dead.

Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old David Balderson of Dade City, Florida, was driving the tractor trailer that hit a car driven by 53-year-old James Washington of Union Springs.

Investigators say after hitting the car, the tractor-trailer truck left the road, hit a fence, then a tree. Balderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at about 2:51 this morning on Alabama Highway 110, about seven miles west of Fitzpatrick.