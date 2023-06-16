Why Juneteenth is Important for All Americans

by Teresa Lawson

Monday is Juneteenth a recently acknowledged federal holiday that marks a pivotal point in our nation’s history.

On June 19th 1865, nearly two years after the emancipation proclamation made it’s attempt to free all captive African Americans, Major General Gordon Granger made his way into Texas to free the more than 250 thousand slaves there who were still being held against their will.

Now, a federal holiday, Juneteenth is a celebration important not just for black Americans but for every American who hopes for a more peaceful unified future recognizing the true day slavery ended in the United States.

Although Juneteenth only recently became a federal holiday just one year ago many black communities have celebrated the holiday for more than a century and a half as a way to recognize the African-American history, culture, and progress that continues take place in influential the black communities.

For this cause, it is important that June 19th be recognized as a time that those who oppress in this country lost powers over mankind. Truly making the phrase, “We the people…” mean something great.