Authorities ask for public’s help in Conecuh County double homicide case

by WAKA 8

Authorities need your help with any information related to a double homicide in Conecuh County Friday.

According to WKRG in Mobile, deputies with the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office were called around 11:28 p.m. Friday to Boone Court in the Johnsonville community.

Once they arrived, they found 31-year-old Jatonio Williams and a 10-year-old, whose identity has not been released, with fatal gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Evergreen Medical Center where they later died.

The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office Special Agents and ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation say individuals connected to the incident are believed to be traveling in a white 2009 GMC Yukon with possible damage to the driver side rear windows.

Individuals in the vehicle are believed to be armed and extremely. If seen, authorities say to not approach or attempt to contact them, but immediately notify the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office at 251-578-1260 or ALEA SBI Crime Hotline at 1-800-392-8011.