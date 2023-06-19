Lowndes Co. Area Chamber hosts Juneteenth celebration

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Juneteenth holiday — celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. But in the counties where the struggle for Voting Rights was fought — it means a whole lot more.

The story of Juneteenth — is a story — about freedom.

“And not just freedom from slavery but we’re talking about freedom period,” said Rev. Jay Coleman.

“Freedom to vote, freedom to make decisions, to decide the presidential race.”

Freedom people in Lowndes County fought hard to get — during the Voting Rights Movement of the 60s.

“When you talk to the older people here, you know, they feel that. Because they hadn’t lost that. They were a part of that,” said Coleman.

It’s history — that helped to inspire the creation of the annual Juneteenth Celebration — at the Courthouse Square in Hayneville.

“It’s important for our young people to know and understand they history. Help create some pride in who we are as a people. And the contributions that we have made in this United States of America,” said event organizer Dr. Ozell Hubert.

It’s knowledge Hubert say — will equip the next generation — for the battles ahead — to preserve that freedom — and the right to vote.

“Preservation of the right to vote is an ongoing obligation of every generation. It doesn’t just stop once the right to vote is granted,” said District Judge Adrian Johnson.

“Cause we’ve seen an erosion of voting rights over the past several years. We’ve seen under the guise of fair elections people trying to restrict people’s right to vote. All of our freedoms are always at risk if we don’t ensure that we’re doing things to preserve those freedoms.”

The Lowndes Co. Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Juneteenth Celebration.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday — on June 17, 2021.