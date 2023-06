Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a woman.

The crash happened Monday around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Norman Bridge Road and Lynwood Drive.

Upon their arrival, first responders found an adult female victim with fatal injuries. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.