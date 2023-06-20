Auburn announces renovations are coming to Plainsmen Park

Auburn Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Auburn University announces that some changes will come to Plainsmen Park beginning this offseason and running through 2025.

The $30 Million renovation will include; new premium fan experiences, updates to player areas, enhancements to general admission areas, and the expansion of the student experience area.

“This renovation is a vital part of enhancing the Auburn baseball experience at Plainsman Park for our donors, fans, students and most importantly our student-athletes,” Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen said. “The scope of these enhancements will touch all areas and help make the gameday experience uniquely Auburn. Coach Thompson has led the program to unprecedented heights, and this renovation is possible because of his stewardship. Without the support of the Board of Trustees and our incredible donors and loyal fan base, this project would not be possible. We are extremely appreciative of their commitment to the future of Auburn baseball.”

The new premium fan experiences coming to Plainsmen Park are the Hall of Fame Club, the First Base Club, and the Home Plate Club.

The Hall of Fame Club is expected to be finished for the 2024 season and will seat 113 people. Club members will have access to the climate controlled club space including food, television, restrooms, and indoor seating.

The First Base Club will include the expanded Plainsmen Patio and 200 cushioned seats. This section is set to be completed for the 2025 season.

The Home Plate Club will be located at the top of the home plate grandstands. This section will include 50 seats with premium offerings. The Home Plate Club is set to be completed prior to the 2025 season.

Both the War Eagle Wall and the Right Field Student Experience are both set to be expanded. The War Eagle Wall is set to be completed in time for the 2025 season, while the Right Field Student Experience is set to be completed prior to the 2024 season.

There will also be enhancements done to player areas at the park, those include; expansion of the Tim Hudson Locker room, a new bullpen, pitching lab, weight room, nutrition area, team meeting room, and coaches offices. This portion of the renovation will be completed during 2025-26.