Central Alabama CrimeStoppers honors Montgomery police officer

by WAKA 8

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is honoring a Montgomery police officer for the bravery he showed at the scene of a shooting.

Officer Tonny Andino-Borjas was presented with the CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year Award at Tuesday night’s Montgomery City Council meeting.

He was honored for his work on January 9, 2022, when we was one of the first officers to respond to a shooting in the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway and provided lifesaving emergency care to the gunshot victims. He didn’t know if the gunman was still at the scene, but he still jumped into action to help the frightened and injured crowd.

“I work hard every night, so does everybody, all my colleagues on my same shift,” Andino-Borjas said. “Pretty much we all try to make the community better, whether it’s taking an hour being on a call, but we go above and beyond. Our staff guides us there every single night, every single day. We just do our job and do what’s best for the community. This particular night for the award I’m being awarded with was a bad night, but at least I could save somebody’s life.”

He was also awarded a commendation ribbon, Officer of the Month for January 2022 and a lifesaving medal and ribbon by the Montgomery Police Department.