Tuskegee Set for Economic Development

by Teresa Lawson

For the past three years development at Interstate 85, exit 38 seemed to be at a standstill but no longer as city leaders take steps to complete the project.

Tuskegee Mayor Lawrence Haygood says the project to develop the area just at the interstate junction has been one built on patience. Covid combined with developer issues caused the project to be placed on hold.

Now the town is using new developers and looking forward to Completing the future truck stop which will house a general store, gas station, convenience shops and Huddle House.

Completion of the project will also open doors future development in the area such as the building of an hotel across the street.

The new developers will take over completion within the next 10 to 14 days with city officials hopeful that the property will be operational within 90 days.