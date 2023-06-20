UPDATE: Fatal wreck in Crenshaw County leads to arrest

by WAKA 8

An arrest has been made in a fatal wreck in Crenshaw County.

State troopers say 20-year-old Lucas Johnson of Brantley has been charged with reckless murder and assault in the first degree.

Investigators say he was driving a pickup truck that hit a small SUV head on. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Lakenya Anderson of Brantley, was killed and a 12-year-old child was hurt.

The crash happened at about 8 0’clock Sunday morning on Crenshaw County Road 57, about seven miles north of Brantley.

Johnson is awaiting a bond hearing.