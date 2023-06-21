Alabama names Colsten Thompson the Women’s Basketball Director of Player Development and Recruiting Operations

Colsten Thompson enters his second season with Alabama Women’s Basketball. After one season serving as the team’s Director of Recruiting and Creative Content, he has been given a new title. Thompson will now serve as the Director of Player Development and Recruiting Operations.

The responsibilities that coincide with Thompson’s new title include; scouting, film breakdown, individual workouts and practices, player development, and he will also serve as an off-campus recruiter for the 2023-24 season.

 

