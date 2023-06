Alabama Short Stop, Jim Jarvis, earns ABCA/ Rawlings Gold Glove Honors

Alabama Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama Short Stop Jim Jarvis becomes just the third Golden Glove winner in program history and the first since 2013. Jarvis was awarded ABCA/ Rawlings Golden Glove Award.

The previous two recipients of Golden Glove Honors at Alabama were Taylor Dugas (2011) and Kyle Overstreet (2013.)